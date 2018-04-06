Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Won't play Saturday
Davis (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Davis' intention was to return either Saturday against the Spurs or Monday against the Nuggets -- the latter now being his targeted return date. More information on his status for that contest should arrive as he continues to go through shootarounds and practices.
