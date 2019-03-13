Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Almost double-doubles in win
Kanter tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 victory over the Clippers.
Kanter had one of his better games since joining the Trail Blazers, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. Owners in standard leagues who have been holding Kanter received a little justification here and will be hoping the production can continue. As long as Jusuf Nurkic is healthy, Kanter is going to find it difficult to see more than about 20 minutes on any given night.
