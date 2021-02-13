Kanter generated 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes in Friday's 129-110 win over Cleveland.

Kanter has been dominant over the past several weeks, and he was one of four Trail Blazers to top 20 points against the Cavaliers. He also led the team on the boards and has now posted double-doubles in nine of the last 10 contests. During that time, he's averaging 13.9 points and 13.9 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game.