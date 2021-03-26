Kanter scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 125-122 win over the Heat on Thursday.
Kanter had another exceptional performance, achieving his second consecutive double-double. The center has been a double-double machine all season as he notched his 25th Thursday. With Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) set to return to action Friday, the 28-year-old likely could lose some minutes. That being said, Kanter could still be a reliable fantasy option as he logged efficient performances earlier in the season when he had to split playing time with Nurkic.
