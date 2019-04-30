Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Available Monday

Kanter (shoulder) is available to play in Game 1 against Denver on Monday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Portland has yet to announce it's starting five, so it's possible that Kanter could come off the bench, considering he appeared to be in some pain during pregame warmups. If this turns out to be the case, Zach Collins figures to draw the start at center to open the series.

