Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Bigger role expected moving forward
Kanter had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes during Monday's 148-144 victory over Brooklyn.
Kanter finished with a 12-and-10 double-double Monday but could be in line for a larger role moving forward. Jusuf Nurkic (leg) suffered a season-ending injury late in the game which will almost certainly result in Kanter upping his playing time. It remains to be seen whether he shifts into the starting lineup or not, but either way, he should be picked up in all formats. If he manages to carve out at least 28 minutes per night, for the final three weeks of the season, he should be able to flirt with top-60 value.
