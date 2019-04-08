Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Churns out another double-double
Kanter finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 115-108 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.
Kanter has now double-doubled in four of his last five games, and he accomplished the feat Sunday despite a sharp downturn in shooting percentage. Kanter had drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in 10 straight games prior to Sunday, as he's proven to be a rock-solid replacement for Jusuf Nurkic (leg) in the starting five. Looking ahead to the postseason, Kanter appears set to continue enjoying a robust amount of usage on the offensive end.
