Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Collects 13 points Wednesday

Kanter produced 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 win over the Bulls.

Kanter wasn't his usual self on the boards Wednesday, but he took on a new role as the main man in the center with Jusuf Nurkiuc going down last time out. His efficient scoring and presence, even if he only played 22 minutes, was effective, and owners should see an uptick in production in the near future as he settles in to his role.