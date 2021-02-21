Kanter scored 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT) and corralled 13 rebounds in a loss to Portland on Saturday.

Kanter has put up strong numbers since moving into a starting role Jan. 16, averaging 12.9 points and 12.7 boards in 17 games. The big man has 15 double-doubles this season and has provided excellent value for fantasy managers who picked him up following a subpar 2019-20 campaign.