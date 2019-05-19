Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench for Game 3

Kanter will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

After two losses at the hands of Golden State, coach Terry Stotts will opt to start Meyers Leonard over Kanter. Kanter played just 19 minutes during Game 2, and it's possible he sees less time in Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...