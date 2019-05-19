Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench for Game 3
Kanter will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
After two losses at the hands of Golden State, coach Terry Stotts will opt to start Meyers Leonard over Kanter. Kanter played just 19 minutes during Game 2, and it's possible he sees less time in Game 2.
