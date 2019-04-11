Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench in finale
Kanter will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Kanter will be replaced in the starting lineup by Meyers Leonard. The move's likely in order to grant the Turkish center some rest prior to the Blazer's first-round playoff series.
