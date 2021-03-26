Kanter will come off the bench Friday against the Magic, Brooke Olzendam of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
With Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) making his return and joining the starting five Friday, Kanter will return to his usual bench role. In 12 games off the bench this season, he's averaged 10.0 points and 8.9 rebounds in 18.6 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Another efficient performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Explodes for 19-19-6 line vs. Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Gets back on double-double train•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Extends double-double streak•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Delivers double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts massive 20-20 effort•