Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Day-to-day ahead of Round 2

Kanter (shoulder) is considered day-to-day heading into Round 2 against either the Nuggets or the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports. "It's getting there," Kanter said Friday. "It's a process. I'm not going to lie, it hurts pretty bad. We're just taking it day-by-day to see how it feels."

Kanter separated his shoulder during the Blazers' series-clinching victory over the Thunder, and he noted that it's tough for him to even slip his shorts on and off and eat food. Team doctors say that a separated shoulder normally takes about a month to heal, but obviously Portland doesn't want to wait that long to get Kanter back out there.

