Kanter posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.
Those who have Kanter on their roster may want to consider shopping him around while he is relevant because Jusuf Nurkic's return is imminent. In the meantime, Kanter has played exceedingly well and is one of the reasons why Portland is squarely in the playoff hunt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts massive 20-20 effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Drops double-double Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Grabs 17 rebounds•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts 16 points, 14 rebounds•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Grabs 15 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Collects double-double in loss•