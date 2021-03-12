Kanter posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.

Those who have Kanter on their roster may want to consider shopping him around while he is relevant because Jusuf Nurkic's return is imminent. In the meantime, Kanter has played exceedingly well and is one of the reasons why Portland is squarely in the playoff hunt.