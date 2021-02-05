Kanter registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over the 76ers.

Kanter moved to the starting lineup nine games ago and has been thriving as a two-way threat for the Blazers, posting seven double-doubles in that stretch. He has surpassed the 15-point mark just twice in that span, but he is producing enough on both ends of the court to become valuable across most formats.