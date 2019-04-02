Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-double, block party in win

Kanter finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 26 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Kanter had a big double-double in Monday's win, adding four blocked shots to comprise an impressive final stat line. Kanter has stepped up in a starting role for the Blazers with Jusef Nurkic (lower leg) done for the season, averaging 16.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for Portland in his last four starts.