Kanter scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Spurs.

He out-produced Jusuf Nurkic in comparable court time as Kanter recorded his 30th double-double of the season. As long as Nurkic is having his workload limited, Kanter should continue to supply value from the second unit or when making an occasional spot start.

More News