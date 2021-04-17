Kanter scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Spurs.

He out-produced Jusuf Nurkic in comparable court time as Kanter recorded his 30th double-double of the season. As long as Nurkic is having his workload limited, Kanter should continue to supply value from the second unit or when making an occasional spot start.