Kanter scored 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting while adding 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in only 15 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

Facing a depleted Indiana frontcourt, both Kanter and Jusuf Nurkic posted double-doubles in a blowout victory. Kanter hasn't seen 20 minutes of court time in any of the last four games, averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists in 16.3 minutes during that stretch, and as long as Nurkic is healthy, Kanter's fantasy value has a firm cap on it.