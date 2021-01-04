Kanter finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 8-10 FT), 12 boards, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 137-122 loss to Golden State on Sunday.

Kanter posted a strong performance off the bench for his third double-double of the season. Kanter has routinely played significant minutes off the bench for the Trail Blazers, with the only off night being his game on New Years Day against the Warriors. He'll next play the Bulls on Tuesday.