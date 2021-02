Kanter registered 10 points (5-12 FG), 14 rebounds and two assists Thursday in a 118-114 home win over the Sixers.

Kanter missed some of Thursday's game after receiving a laceration above his eye in the second quarter. Despite that setback, the center returned and recorded his 13th double-double this season. Considering he played 16 minutes after suffering said eye injury, Kanter will likely be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.