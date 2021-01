Kanter totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT) and 15 rebounds in a victory over the Kings on Saturday.

Kanter has been very effective in a reserve role this season, registering four double-doubles in nine games. On a per-36 minute basis, his numbers include averages of 20.1 points and 17.9 boards. Kanter is also shooting a superb 65.6 percent from the field on the season.