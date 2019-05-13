Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in Game 7 victory
Kanter totaled 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, and one assist in 40 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over Denver.
Kanter racked up another double-double Sunday, helping the Trail Blazers take care of the Nuggets, advancing to the Conference Finals. Kanter's shoulder continues to be an issue but there have been no excuses and his 40 minutes were certainly important in what was a back-and-forth matchup. The Trail Blazers will now face the Warriors in what is typically a tough matchup for opposing centers. His playing time may reduce depending on the mindset of the Warriors but his production thus far can certainly not be understated.
