Kanter produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Rockets.

Over five starts under center, Kanter's averaging double-double numbers ( 11 points, 13.2 rebounds), and his numbers have trended upward since earning the starting gig. While Carmelo Anthony can sometimes be a better small-ball solution against certain teams, the job is essentially Kanter's to lose.