Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in OT win

Kanter turned in 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals and one block across 56 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple-overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

Kanter turned in a gutsy performance during the overtime victory, even after re-injuring his left shoulder during the contest. The veteran's double-double was his first of the series and third overall this postseason. Kanter's status is presumably day-to-day ahead of Sunday's Game 4, with additional updates on his condition likely forthcoming ahead of that game.

