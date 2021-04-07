Kanter tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 loss to the Clippers.

With Jusuf Nurkic (knee) ruled out, Kanter shifted back into the starting lineup and produced as expected. His ability to rack up numbers has never been questioned, with his playing time the only thing standing between him and a must-roster tag. Nurkic does not have a timetable for his return and while it doesn't appear to be a serious injury, Kanter could have a small window in which to hold onto the starting role.