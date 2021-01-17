Kanter posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocks in a win over Atlanta on Saturday.

With Jusuf Nurkic out at least eight weeks due to wrist surgery, Kanter was moved into the starting lineup and granted a season-high 29 minutes. The veteran came through with a solid all-around stat line, complementing his 12 points with 15 boards and a season-high five blocks. The scoring and rebounding totals were relatively unsurprising as Kanter entered the contest averaging 10 points and 8.9 boards per game, but the blocks were an eye-opener considering the fact that he had swatted a total of six shots all season and has never averaged more than 0.7 blocks per game over a full season. If Kanter is somehow able to morph into a decent shot blocker, his fantasy value will rise considerably.