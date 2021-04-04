Kanter posted 12 points (6-13 FG), 17 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Kanter continues to come off the bench now that Jusuf Nurkic is healthy, but he has scored in double digits in four of his five most recent bench appearances while putting up two double-doubles in that span. Kanter has always been a reliable fantasy asset due to his scoring ability, and while he remains a decent streaming alternative in most formats, the fact that he will be coming off the bench should limit his upside considerably -- especially considering he's backing up another productive big man in Nurkic.