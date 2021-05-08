Kanter scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds across 17 minutes in a 106-101 victory over the Lakers on Friday.

The big man made the most of his limited time on the court, registering his second straight double-double despite logging only 17 minutes. Kanter has continued to contribute even after losing his starting job to the returning Jusuf Nurkic in late March, serving as a consistent double-double threat off the bench. On the season, Kanter is averaging 11.5 points and 11.2 boards while shooting a career-best 60.7 percent from the field.