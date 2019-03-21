Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles off bench
Kanter collected 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
With the Trail Blazers opening up a sizable second-half lead at one point, coach Terry Stotts gave Jusuf Nurkic plenty of time on the bench down the stretch. That afforded Kanter enough minutes to generate his first double-double since Jan. 8, when he was still a member of the Knicks. The veteran big man has been coming on in recent games, however, as he's now scored in double digits in four of the last six contests, his most productive stretch yet in Portland.
