Kanter totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and a blocked shot across 24 minutes Monday in a 123-111 victory over Charlotte.

Kanter made the most of his limited time on the court in the win, picking up his third straight double-double and 19th overall this season. The veteran center has averaged a double-double since entering the starting lineup Jan. 16, giving him substantial fantasy appeal despite underwhelming defensive stats.