Kanter scored 12 points (6-9 FG) to go with 14 rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes of Monday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Kanter made the most of his time on the court as he posted a double-double in an efficient 22 minutes Monday, including a team-high 14 rebounds. Kanter offers value playing off the bench for the Trail Blazers, but an injury to Jusuf Nurkic would open the door to significant upside for the center.