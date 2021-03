Kanter collected 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Nets.

Kanter was on a five-game cold streak coming into Tuesday's effort, as he averaged 9.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes. Seeing the Nets was apparently just the right medicine Kanter needed to break out of the slump and post arguably his best performance of the season, which included a season-high six assists. More broadly, it was Kanter's 24 double-double of the season.