Kanter notched 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's win at Minnesota.

Kanter has been an absolute double-double machine of late and has reached that feat in each of his last seven appearances, and he has also scored 20 or more points in two of his last three contests. Kanter is averaging 15.3 points and 14.1 rebounds over his last seven appearances while shooting an impressive 67.2 percent from the field.