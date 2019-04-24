Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Fights through injury in Game 5
Kanter posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 118-115 win over the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Kanter sustained a left shoulder injury late in the first half after falling hard to the court, but he started the second half and turned in a gutsy performance down low against Steven Adams. Kanter generated two double-doubles overall in the series, and even though he saw downturn while dealing with foul trouble in Game 2, he still averaged 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 29.2 minutes over the five games against the Thunder. He'll look to rest up ahead of a semifinal-round matchup against either the Spurs or Nuggets.
