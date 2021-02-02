Kanter recorded 10 points (5-12 FG) and 11 rebounds Monday in a 134-106 loss at Milwaukee.

Kanter has benefited from the Blazers' current road trip, averaging 15.0 points and 11.7 rebounds across three games. With Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) out for at least six weeks, Kanter's blistering form could last until March if he stays healthy. He will look to keep that momentum going in Tuesday's away game against the Wizards.