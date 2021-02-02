Kanter recorded 10 points (5-12 FG) and 11 rebounds Monday in a 134-106 loss at Milwaukee.
Kanter has benefited from the Blazers' current road trip, averaging 15.0 points and 11.7 rebounds across three games. With Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) out for at least six weeks, Kanter's blistering form could last until March if he stays healthy. He will look to keep that momentum going in Tuesday's away game against the Wizards.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Puts up 21 and 11•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Pulls down season-high 22 rebounds•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Notches three blocks•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Friday's game postponed•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Wednesday's game postponed•