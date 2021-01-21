Kanter and the Trail Blazers will not play Friday against the Grizzlies due to postponement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Memphis does not have the required eight available players for the matchup due to contact tracing. The Blazers' next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Knicks.
