Kanter recorded 16 points (4-5 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 34 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

The hiccup against the Pelicans earlier in the week halted the streak, but Kanter was on an impressive run of eight consecutive double-doubles heading into the tilt with New Orleans. There's no denying Kanter's present value, but with the trade deadline looming in many fantasy leagues, it's a good opportunity to consider dealing him while he is productive. Jusuf Nurkic's impending return is going to have a huge effect on Kanter's production in April and May.