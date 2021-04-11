Kanter racked up 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 30 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 37 minutes in Saturday's 118-103 win over Detroit.

Kanter got the start while Jusuf Nurkic (knee) sat out the first game of a back-to-back. The Turkish big man certainly took advantage of the opportunity, corralling a franchise-record 30 boards while also tying his season high in points. Kanter has shifted between a starting and reserve role through much of the campaign, and he's proven valuable in both situations with overall season per-game averages of 12.2 points and a career-best 12.0 boards. Nurkic is likely to start games as long as he is healthy, but Kanter's ability to crash the boards and chip in double-digit points while posting solid percentages still makes him a valuable fantasy asset.