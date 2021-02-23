Kanter recorded six points (3-7 FG), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block during Portland's 132-100 loss to Phoenix on Monday.

Kanter continues to be a dominant interior force this season. The center has now recorded double-digit rebounds in 13-of-15 games. Kanter has been great since entering the starting lineup for Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), averaging 12.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. With Nurkic expected to be out until March, expect Kanter to continue to pull down rebounds at an impressive rate.