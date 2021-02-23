Kanter recorded six points (3-7 FG), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block during Portland's 132-100 loss to Phoenix on Monday.
Kanter continues to be a dominant interior force this season. The center has now recorded double-digit rebounds in 13-of-15 games. Kanter has been great since entering the starting lineup for Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), averaging 12.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. With Nurkic expected to be out until March, expect Kanter to continue to pull down rebounds at an impressive rate.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Collects double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Unloads at the boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Another double-double Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles despite eye injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Returning to action•