Kanter had 11 points (3-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists Friday in a 102-93 loss to the Lakers.

Kanter is one of several Blazers players who have benefited from their ongoing injury crisis. The double-double was not surprising, but Kanter's 17 boards marked his fourth-highest tally in said category across 32 games this season. Kanter is now on pace to average a career high of 11.5 RPG.