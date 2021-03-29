Kanter posted 10 points (5-8 FG) ad eight rebounds in Sunday's win over the Raptors.

Coming off the bench with Jusuf Nurkic back in the starting five, Kanter still neared a double-double in 18 minutes of action. Kanter should hang on to a consistent role as the backup center, but his upside will be considerably lower as long as Nurkic remains healthy.