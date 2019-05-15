Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Hauls down 16 rebounds in loss
Kanter had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to the Warriors.
Kanter played 30 minutes Tuesday, coming away with a 10-and-16 double-double. The matchup with the Warriors is certainly not going to be an easy one for Kanter but he managed to acquit himself quite well in this one. However, while the numbers are decent enough on the surface, he did struggle mightily with a number of high screens, constantly leaving both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson open from the perimeter. This could have something to do with his ongoing shoulder injury and if that is the case, may become a concern moving forward.
