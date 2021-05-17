Kanter tallied 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 win over the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old recorded his 35th double-double of the season Sunday. Kanter ends the season strong after averaging just 5.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last four games. He played in all 72 games this season, averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting a career-high 60.4 percent from the field in that span. The 10-year veteran will look to help lead the Blazers' second unit heading into the NBA playoffs.