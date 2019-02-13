Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Joins Portland

Kanter has agreed to a contract with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After exploring the buyout landscape, the Trail Blazers and Kanter have come to an agreement. The former Knicks big man has appeared in 44 games this season, averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 25.6 minutes. He figures to see a decrease in run behind Jusuf Nurkic, though Nurkic is only averaging 27.3 minutes per game himself, so the adjustment may be relatively minor. Fantasy owners of Zach Collins or Meyers Leonard may be in trouble, as additional center minutes may now be difficult to come by. Kanter is expected to make his debut for Portland in their first game after the All-Star break, set for Feb. 21 against the Nets.