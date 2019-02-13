Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Joins Portland
Kanter has agreed to a contract with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After exploring the buyout landscape, the Trail Blazers and Kanter have come to an agreement. The former Knicks big man has appeared in 44 games this season, averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 25.6 minutes. He figures to see a decrease in run behind Jusuf Nurkic, though Nurkic is only averaging 27.3 minutes per game himself, so the adjustment may be relatively minor. Fantasy owners of Zach Collins or Meyers Leonard may be in trouble, as additional center minutes may now be difficult to come by. Kanter is expected to make his debut for Portland in their first game after the All-Star break, set for Feb. 21 against the Nets.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...