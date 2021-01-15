Kanter is expected to serve as the Trail Blazers' starting center for the foreseeable future with Jusuf Nurkic being ruled out indefinitely after fracturing his right wrist Thursday in Portland's 111-87 loss to Indiana, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Kanter (15 minutes) and the other healthy center on the Trail Blazers' roster, Harry Giles (11 minutes), ended up seeing a fairly even split of the playing time Thursday following Nurkic's departure, but the blowout nature of the game likely skewed things. In more competitive contests, Kanter had consistently worked as the No. 2 center while Giles wasn't a regular in the rotation, so the former should see the greater share of the playing time while moving to the top unit. Kanter's shortcomings in the defensive categories and as a passer makes him a better option in points leagues than rotisserie formats, but the influx in minutes he's bound to receive sans Nurkic makes him worthy of a pickup in all but the shallowest of leagues. Despite earning only 18.7 minutes per game to date, Kanter has nearly averaged a double-double (10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds) while scoring efficiently (64.1 percent from the field, 80 percent from the free-throw line).