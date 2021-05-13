Kanter totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 105-98 win over the Jazz.

Overall, the big man had a lackluster offensive performance Wednesday, but he salvaged the night by hitting his first three-pointer of the season. Kanter has seen a reduced role since Jusuf Nurkic was elevated back into the starting lineup, but the 28-year-old out of Kentucky has still produced when the matchup suited him. However, a date with Rudy Gobert was not an advantageous matchup for Kanter, so the underwhelming numbers come as no surprise.