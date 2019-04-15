Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Massive double-double in Game 1 win

Kanter amassed 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

Kanter cooked his former team in the series opener, dominating Steven Adams on the interior. The Thunder will continue trying to exploit Kanter defensively, but since Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) was lost for the season the Trail Blazers don't really have anyone else (besides Kanter) who can match the physicality that Adams brings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...