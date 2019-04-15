Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Massive double-double in Game 1 win

Kanter amassed 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

Kanter cooked his former team in the series opener, dominating Steven Adams on the interior. The Thunder will continue trying to exploit Kanter defensively, but since Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) was lost for the season the Trail Blazers don't really have anyone else (besides Kanter) who can match the physicality that Adams brings.