Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Massive double-double in Game 1 win
Kanter amassed 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.
Kanter cooked his former team in the series opener, dominating Steven Adams on the interior. The Thunder will continue trying to exploit Kanter defensively, but since Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) was lost for the season the Trail Blazers don't really have anyone else (besides Kanter) who can match the physicality that Adams brings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench in finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Stellar production continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Churns out another double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Team-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts team-high 21 points in 50th win•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-double, block party in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...