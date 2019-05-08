Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Modest output in Game 5 loss

Kanter managed seven points (2-9 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

Kanter continues to fight through shoulder issues, and the injury likely has played at least a part in the big man taking single-digit shot attempts in each of the last two contests. Kanter has remained a steady force on the boards, however, and all indications is he'll be slated for a normal allotment of minutes in Thursday's critical Game 6.