Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Modest production to end series

Kanter managed six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-117 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

Kanter shifted to the bench for the final two games of the series, and his production took an unsurprising hit. The big man scored in single digits in each of the last three contests overall, and a lingering shoulder injury certainly may have played a part in some inconsistent showings from the midway point of the semifinal round onward. Kanter will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, and a return to the Trail Blazers appears unlikely with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) expected to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season and talented backups Meyers Leonard and Zach Collins also under contract.