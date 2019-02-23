Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Nears double-double in 20 minutes

Kanter posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's win over the 76ers.

Kanter followed up an 18 point, nine rebound performance in his Portland debut Thursday with a 16 point, eight rebound effort Saturday. He played 20 minutes in each contest, and took a combined 23 shots over the two game span. He'll likely continue to be used as a high volume scoring big man off the bench, although due to his lack of defensive prowess could lose minutes to Zach Collins in some matchups.